Last updated July 15 2020

67 Studio Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA

Last updated July 15
5 Units Available
The Colony
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,836
552 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 15
$
23 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Last updated July 15
42 Units Available
Southeast Anaheim
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,070
608 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Last updated July 15
14 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,795
557 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Last updated July 15
$
19 Units Available
The Colony
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,015
611 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 15
28 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,575
540 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Last updated July 14
$
28 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,773
573 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Last updated July 15
23 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,826
607 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,950
900 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that the Franciscan Apartments is under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 18
16 Units Available
The Colony
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,650
714 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2375 West Lincoln Avenue
2375 West Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
- (RLNE5662574)

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
Platinum Triangle
1801 E. Katella Ave. #2036
1801 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
600 sqft
1801 E. Katella Ave.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
Southeast Anaheim
1855 S Manchester Ave
1855 South Manchester Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,800
Studio Suite Staybridge Suites Anaheim Resort - Property Id: 256729 Fully furnished studio suite. Room has a great kitchen minus the oven. Breakfast included every morning. Complimentary parking, wi-fi and cable.
Last updated July 15
31 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,991
716 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15
15 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,675
520 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Last updated July 15
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,379
405 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Last updated July 15
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,725
587 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15
$
28 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Last updated July 15
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Last updated July 15
16 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Last updated July 15
$
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Last updated July 14
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,065
714 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 14
7 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Last updated July 15
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Santa Ana
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Rent Report
Anaheim

July 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Anaheim rents declined moderately over the past month

Anaheim rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anaheim stand at $1,670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,145 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Anaheim's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anaheim, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Anaheim

    As rents have increased slightly in Anaheim, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Anaheim is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Anaheim's median two-bedroom rent of $2,145 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Anaheim's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Anaheim than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Anaheim is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

