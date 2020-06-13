Apartment List
CA
anaheim
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:17 AM

216 Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA with garage

Anaheim apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1505 W Lorane Way
1505 Lorane Way, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1177 sqft
Epic REA- Azari PM - Stunning 3 BR/2 BA Anaheim House - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
615 S Glenhurst Drive
615 South Glenhurst Drive, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1061 sqft
Welcome to 615 S Glenhurst, located in the beautiful Laurelwood community in Anaheim Hills. The open and bright floor plan offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and an attached 2-car garage with no one above or below.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3095 sqft
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
7929 E Christopher Court
7929 East Christopher Court, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1357 sqft
Beautifully remodeled upper end unit located in the gated community of Viewpointe North.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1767 South Camrose Street
1767 Camrose Street, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1590 sqft
Desirable single-family home located in beautiful historical Anaheim. This newly remodeled home offers 1,590 sq. Ft. with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1935 W Clipper Lane
1935 West Clipper Lane, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1002 sqft
Beautifully 2 story condo with 1,002 sq. ft. of living space featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage located in the tranquil Lakeview Townhomes community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
882 sqft
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
746 S Camino Grande
746 Camino Grande, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1539 sqft
New lease in the beautiful community of Parkview Anaheim Hills!! Close to Anaheim Hills golf course!! This end unit is tucked away near a large green belt area with large trees adding to a peaceful escape! Has a open entry with high vaulted

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Platinum Triangle
1 Unit Available
915 E Mason Ln
915 E Mason Ln, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1630 sqft
Exceptional opportunity!!!BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 story townhouse located in the PLATINUM TRIANGLE minutes from fine dining and charming Old Towne Orange, Downtown Disney, Angel Stadium.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
621 S Melrose Street
621 South Melrose Street, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2049 sqft
This 3 bedroom/3 bath Colony Park Plan 7 Harmony condo is ultra spacious and highly upgraded.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue
7912 East Monte Carlo Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
865 sqft
The popular sought after MONACO development in Anaheim Hills has a beautiful 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
1023 S Stresa Way
1023 South Stresa Way, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1014 sqft
~ Beautiful gated "Summit Renaissance" community high in the hills of Anaheim ~ This immaculate unit is a first time rental ~ Townhouse style with nobody above or below and a cozy front patio with B/I BBQ ~ Tucked away in a prime interior location

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
6078 summit Court
6078 East Summit Court, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1271 sqft
Terrific home in Anaheim Hills. Private back yard. Two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All bedrooms upstairs. A private bath off of each bedroom. Formal dining area, fireplace in living room. cathedral ceilings, fresh paint, ceramic tile and carpeting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
151 Toby Lane
151 Toby Lane, Anaheim, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
7698 sqft
This incredible custom, gated estate is ideally situated. It offers complete privacy on a cul de sac. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a sitting room with two fireplaces and two full bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1556 W Katella Avenue
1556 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1648 sqft
All inclusive Townhome. Lease amount also includes all Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Trash) Internet, Cable. Fully furnished and plenty of room to move around in. So, just bring your clothes-its all you will need with this beautiful home.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
7737 E Margaret Drive
7737 East Margaret Drive, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2900 sqft
Rebuilt in 2016, remodeled and expanded home. Panoramic view, Incredibly customized & highly upgraded with the finest materials. 4 bedrooms + Loft, 3 bathrooms and powder room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Euclid
1 Unit Available
1741 W W Greenleaf Avenue
1741 W Greenleaf Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
948 sqft
Excellent Location!! Unique 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 2-story townhouse located at northwest Anaheim.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue
7988 East Monte Carlo Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
743 sqft
Super clean and comfy condo in the beautiful complex of Monaco. Resort style living with all the great amenities! Pool, spa, tennis court and club house...

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
923 E Drapery Lane
923 E Drapery Ln, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1701 sqft
Olson home at Tapestry Walk. Where tradition meets contemporary. Don’t let this rare opportunity slip by as it will not last! This is a bright and spacious, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1,701 sqft.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1525 S Euclid Street
1525 South Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1583 sqft
Welcome Home to Emerald Plaza, A Brand New Private & Secure Community of Homes.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Convention Center
1 Unit Available
936 W Lamark Lane
936 Lamark Lane, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1214 sqft
Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1400 square feet interior. Attached garage with entry to unit. Centrally located in Anaheim near Disneyland..

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
415 S Olive Street
415 South Olive Street, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Introducing 415 S Olive Street, part of Anaheim's historic colony of homes. The charming single-family Folk Victorian home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a private detached 2-car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
510 S Anaheim Boulevard
510 South Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1336 sqft
Fantastic condo in a great location across the street from the Packing House! A secure entry takes you to an elevator and up to the top (3rd) floor of this spacious 3 bed condo.

1 of 1

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1616 S. Bettes Pl
1616 South Bettes Place, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1869 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom house for rent. Must see! - Beautiful 4 bedroom house for rent! Lots of room, huge 2 car garage.
City Guide for Anaheim, CA

These are the deal breakers:

Noise. Apartment features such as daycares, pools, and playgrounds will contribute to your background noise, so unless you love the constant laughter, crying, screeching, and yelling of children, try to find a nice quiet unit far away from these areas of the complex.

Parking. Anaheim is easily one of the most difficult places to find an apartment with decent parking. The number of available spaces for residents and guests can be maddening and many residents end up having to make their guests park miles away. Other residents face danger when going into their own dimly-lit underground parking garages, many of which flood every rainy season. Ask about parking.

Commute. You will want to avoid the 91 Freeway, Angel Stadium, and Disneyland at all costs.

Management. It’s key to know who your property manager is and how good they are at their job. You want to find that super-hero of a manager who deals with all of the issues that can really make life rough, such as a broken toilet or a flooded garage. Make sure your apartment manager is present and hands-on when enforcing necessary restrictions, especially the number of people allowed to live in one apartment. This is often the root of all evil when renting in Anaheim, from the number of available parking spaces, to the presence of unsavory neighbors, to the noise level of having a group of kids, teenagers, or adults raising hell throughout the night.

Having trouble with Craigslist Anaheim? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Anaheim, CA

Anaheim apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

