the colony
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
209 Apartments for rent in The Colony, Anaheim, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
5 Units Available
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,841
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
845 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,989
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
3 Units Available
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal Palms in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,015
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,299
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 18 at 05:06pm
16 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,650
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Disneyland. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle at 1111 Fay Apartments only minutes away from the 5, 57 and 91 freeway.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
713 N Mavis St 0
713 N Mavis St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Unit 0 Available 08/15/20 **NEW FRESH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 52745 Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment Well We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
731 N Mavis st
731 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 The village of Mavis - Property Id: 70694 READY TO MOVE IN Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2
922 Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1348 sqft
Price drop perfect for a small Family, 922 1/2 N Harbor Newly Remodeled very clean 2 bedroom 2 1/2 1st bedroom is a Main suite is big with walk in closet, 2nd bedroom has a 1/2 bath, main bathroom has tub newly remodeled, Kitchen new cabinets, sink
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1071 S DOVER Circle
1071 South Dover Circle, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1207 sqft
A Lovely Single Family Home in a Desirable Area of East Anaheim in a Cul-De-Sac Location. This home has been fully remodeled and it is ready to be occupied effective August 1st.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
846 N Zeyn St
846 North Zeyn Street, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled large one bedroom in Anaheim Colony - Property Id: 301225 Located within minutes of the Anaheim Packing District, La Palma and Pearson Parks, this amazing one bedroom home is in the perfect location.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1103 W. Diamond St.
1103 West Diamond Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
2 Bed Home In Anaheim's Historical Colony District - Beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath home in Anaheim’s Historical Colony District! Call/text Leonel 714-600-9432 to schedule a tour.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
515 Broadway E
515 East Broadway, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS lot has two separate house on it Please do not bother front house .This is a back house ,2 bedroom ,2 baths fully redone, newer appliances, newer paint, Travertine Flooring, granite counters & newer shower...
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
123 S Illinois Street
123 South Illinois Street, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
Really CUTE 3 bedroom 1.25 bath detached historic home in Downtown Anaheim! Lots of natural light, laminate flooring, three good sized bedrooms. One full jack and jill bath with claw-foot tub.
Results within 1 mile of The Colony
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
16 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,780
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1044 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,006
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Olivos in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glencove in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
5 Units Available
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Anaheim Place in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Barcelona, Palm Lane, and Seville Apartment Homes are three separate communities that are closely linked and nestled amidst trees, trails, and wildlife, making it the perfect hideaway to call
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
26 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,723
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2115 E Almont Avenue
2115 East Almont Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with approximately 700 sq ft in Southeast Anaheim. Luxury vinyl wood-look flooring.
