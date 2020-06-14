229 Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA with gym

Apartment List
The Colony
1 Unit Available
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal Palms in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Colony
18 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,619
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Anaheim
7 Units Available
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Olivos in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Anaheim
3 Units Available
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Platinum Triangle
24 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,996
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Southeast Anaheim
38 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Anaheim Hills
30 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,683
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Platinum Triangle
12 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,810
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1036 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Platinum Triangle
6 Units Available
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1288 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
The Anaheim Resort
2 Units Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
Sycamore Canyon
11 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1095 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and
Platinum Triangle
39 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,900
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Platinum Triangle
14 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Anaheim Hills
12 Units Available
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1042 sqft
This community has two swimming pools and is located in the coveted Anaheim Hills area. Residents have easy access to shopping at the Anaheim Hills Festival. Units are recently renovated and have granite countertops.
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
The Colony
14 Units Available
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,799
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1855 S Manchester Ave
1855 South Manchester Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Suite Staybridge Suites Anaheim Resort - Property Id: 256729 Fully furnished studio suite. Room has a great kitchen minus the oven. Breakfast included every morning. Complimentary parking, wi-fi and cable.

The Colony
1 Unit Available
435 W Center Street Promenade Unit 202
435 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1594 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Platinum Triangle
1 Unit Available
1801 East Katella Avenue
1801 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located Orange County Living at the Stadium Lofts of Anaheim. This Candlestick unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, walk-in closet and 2 parking spaces.

The Colony
1 Unit Available
621 S Melrose Street
621 South Melrose Street, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2049 sqft
This 3 bedroom/3 bath Colony Park Plan 7 Harmony condo is ultra spacious and highly upgraded.
Results within 1 mile of Anaheim
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
22 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,605
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
City Guide for Anaheim, CA

These are the deal breakers:

Noise. Apartment features such as daycares, pools, and playgrounds will contribute to your background noise, so unless you love the constant laughter, crying, screeching, and yelling of children, try to find a nice quiet unit far away from these areas of the complex.

Parking. Anaheim is easily one of the most difficult places to find an apartment with decent parking. The number of available spaces for residents and guests can be maddening and many residents end up having to make their guests park miles away. Other residents face danger when going into their own dimly-lit underground parking garages, many of which flood every rainy season. Ask about parking.

Commute. You will want to avoid the 91 Freeway, Angel Stadium, and Disneyland at all costs.

Management. It’s key to know who your property manager is and how good they are at their job. You want to find that super-hero of a manager who deals with all of the issues that can really make life rough, such as a broken toilet or a flooded garage. Make sure your apartment manager is present and hands-on when enforcing necessary restrictions, especially the number of people allowed to live in one apartment. This is often the root of all evil when renting in Anaheim, from the number of available parking spaces, to the presence of unsavory neighbors, to the noise level of having a group of kids, teenagers, or adults raising hell throughout the night.

Having trouble with Craigslist Anaheim? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Anaheim, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Anaheim renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

