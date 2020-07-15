Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated bathtub Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Here at Spring Tree Apartments you will discover a community conveniently located in a park-like setting, just south of the 5 and 91 freeways, placing you just minutes away from major business, shopping, entertainment, and walking distance to schools, and restaurants. You will be overjoyed with our paradise landscaping designed for inviting family and guest to enjoy your new home.



Each floor plan is generously sized and has been designed for maximum comfort and convenience. Select one and two-bedroom apartment homes include a large fenced in yard. We offer 2 sparkling swimming pools, each with a lounge and BBQ area for guests to enjoy and events take place. You will also have the convenience of 4 laundry facilities all upgraded with debit-card access.



Only a short 5-minute drive you will escape in the Downtown Buena Park Mall, which includes a state of the art 24-hour fitness, various dining, shopping as well as Knotts Berry Farm. We know your home is special which is why the tea