Last updated June 24 2020 at 9:09 AM

Spring Tree Apartments

2611 W Baylor Cir · (216) 750-3139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2611 W Baylor Cir, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Tree Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
bathtub
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Here at Spring Tree Apartments you will discover a community conveniently located in a park-like setting, just south of the 5 and 91 freeways, placing you just minutes away from major business, shopping, entertainment, and walking distance to schools, and restaurants. You will be overjoyed with our paradise landscaping designed for inviting family and guest to enjoy your new home.

Each floor plan is generously sized and has been designed for maximum comfort and convenience. Select one and two-bedroom apartment homes include a large fenced in yard. We offer 2 sparkling swimming pools, each with a lounge and BBQ area for guests to enjoy and events take place. You will also have the convenience of 4 laundry facilities all upgraded with debit-card access.

Only a short 5-minute drive you will escape in the Downtown Buena Park Mall, which includes a state of the art 24-hour fitness, various dining, shopping as well as Knotts Berry Farm. We know your home is special which is why the tea

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Tree Apartments have any available units?
Spring Tree Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Tree Apartments have?
Some of Spring Tree Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Tree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Tree Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Tree Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Spring Tree Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does Spring Tree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spring Tree Apartments offers parking.
Does Spring Tree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spring Tree Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Tree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Spring Tree Apartments has a pool.
Does Spring Tree Apartments have accessible units?
No, Spring Tree Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Tree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Spring Tree Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
