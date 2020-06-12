168 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Platinum Triangle
37 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
14 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
The Colony
7 Units Available
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
845 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
The Colony
1 Unit Available
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal Palms in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
West Anaheim
7 Units Available
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Olivos in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mel Alma Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Platinum Triangle
26 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Platinum Triangle
20 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Anaheim Hills
13 Units Available
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1042 sqft
This community has two swimming pools and is located in the coveted Anaheim Hills area. Residents have easy access to shopping at the Anaheim Hills Festival. Units are recently renovated and have granite countertops.
1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Anaheim Hills
28 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
The Colony
22 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Southeast Anaheim
39 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Platinum Triangle
10 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1036 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Platinum Triangle
7 Units Available
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1288 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
1 of 74

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Sycamore Canyon
12 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1095 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Anaheim Resort
1 Unit Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim.
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Webster West
905 S Webster Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
821 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Webster West in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
938 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Orangewood Garden in Anaheim, CA! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
993 sqft
Spacious townhouses with fireplaces and garages. Property features plenty of green space for relaxing. Get away to nature at nearby Chino Hills State Park. Minutes from California State University Fullerton.

June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Anaheim rents declined moderately over the past month

Anaheim rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anaheim stand at $1,675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,152 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Anaheim's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anaheim, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Anaheim

    As rents have increased slightly in Anaheim, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Anaheim is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Anaheim's median two-bedroom rent of $2,152 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Anaheim.
    • While Anaheim's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Anaheim than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Anaheim is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

