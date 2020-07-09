Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard guest parking online portal package receiving

Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home. Our community is quietly set back off Harbor Boulevard in Anaheim and calls the Anaheim Convention Center, Disneyland Resorts, Downtown Disney, Disneyland and California Adventure our neighbors! Harbor Cliff is conveniently located just 1 ½ miles south of the Santa Ana Freeway (I-5) and has easy access to all the major business centers of Orange County.



Whether you like to entertain friends around a beautiful, sparkling pool, work out in a convenient fitness center, or are a fan of all the many restaurants, shopping districts and attractions Anaheim has to offer, Harbor Cliff Apartments is an entertainers dream. Come visit today and enjoy a tour of our community!