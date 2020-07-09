All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like Harbor Cliff Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
Harbor Cliff Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 PM

Harbor Cliff Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
2170 S Harbor Blvd · (714) 613-0225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802
The Anaheim Resort

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 273 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Cliff Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home. Our community is quietly set back off Harbor Boulevard in Anaheim and calls the Anaheim Convention Center, Disneyland Resorts, Downtown Disney, Disneyland and California Adventure our neighbors! Harbor Cliff is conveniently located just 1 ½ miles south of the Santa Ana Freeway (I-5) and has easy access to all the major business centers of Orange County.

Whether you like to entertain friends around a beautiful, sparkling pool, work out in a convenient fitness center, or are a fan of all the many restaurants, shopping districts and attractions Anaheim has to offer, Harbor Cliff Apartments is an entertainers dream. Come visit today and enjoy a tour of our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $700 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions, Weight limit of 25 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Space: $20

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Cliff Apartments have any available units?
Harbor Cliff Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbor Cliff Apartments have?
Some of Harbor Cliff Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Cliff Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Cliff Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Cliff Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Cliff Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Cliff Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Cliff Apartments offers parking.
Does Harbor Cliff Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harbor Cliff Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Cliff Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Cliff Apartments has a pool.
Does Harbor Cliff Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Harbor Cliff Apartments has accessible units.
Does Harbor Cliff Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Cliff Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Harbor Cliff Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
Athenian
111 North Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity