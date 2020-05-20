All apartments in Tempe
3316 S. Oak St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3316 S. Oak St.

3316 South Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3316 South Oak Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHORT TERM RENTAL! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Tempe has a pool. Italian tile, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans. New carpet, new paint. Pool service included. Please call for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 S. Oak St. have any available units?
3316 S. Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 S. Oak St. have?
Some of 3316 S. Oak St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 S. Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
3316 S. Oak St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 S. Oak St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 S. Oak St. is pet friendly.
Does 3316 S. Oak St. offer parking?
Yes, 3316 S. Oak St. does offer parking.
Does 3316 S. Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 S. Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 S. Oak St. have a pool?
Yes, 3316 S. Oak St. has a pool.
Does 3316 S. Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 3316 S. Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 S. Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 S. Oak St. has units with dishwashers.
