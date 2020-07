Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

Welcome to 909 West! We offer modern apartment homes with deluxe kitchens, large open concept floor-plans, high-end finishes, amazing scenery and beautiful upgraded amenities. 909 West is centrally located close to Arizona State University, Arizona Mills and the exciting Mill Avenue District, so shopping, entertainment and eateries are all at your fingertips. Choose from spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with town-homes available. We are a pet friendly community that offers a brand new dog park complete with agility equipment. A newly renovated resident lounge boasts a gourmet kitchen, flat screen TVs, lounge spaces and brand new sophisticated decor. Experience convenience and luxury living at 909 West Apartments in Tempe, AZ.