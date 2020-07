Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage media room package receiving accessible alarm system carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to San Portella, an upscale apartment community in beautiful Tempe, Arizona that is unlike any other. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style, and comfort to fit every lifestyle. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and perfect location have all been carefully designed to combine the best of quality, comfort, and style to let you experience the best in world-class living. San Portella is located in the heart of Tempe close to the I-10 Interstate and Broadway Road. Go see the latest popular broadway musical at ASU Gammage Theater, shop at Tempe Marketplace, or grab something to eat at Four Peaks Brewery. The possibilities are endless when you live in the center of it all!