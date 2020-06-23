All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 24 2019

8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street

8206 North via De Lago · No Longer Available
Location

8206 North via De Lago, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
GORGEOUS LUXURY GUEST HOUSE FOR LEASE! 2500sqft, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and an office. Totally detached Guest House has gated entry to your own private garage. Enjoy complete access to the sparkling pool & Spa. This guest house is right in line with the luxurious finishes within the main house and is not your typical guest house! Crown molding, travertine, stainless high end appliances, full kitchen w/cooking capability. Gorgeous grounds, lush grass, private patio sitting area and full roof top deck for your enjoyment of views & more privacy! FULLY FURNISHED! PERFECT ! $4000 in season SHORTER TERM rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street have any available units?
8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street have?
Some of 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street does offer parking.
Does 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street have a pool?
Yes, 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street has a pool.
Does 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street has units with dishwashers.
