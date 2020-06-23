8206 N VIA DE LAGO Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

GORGEOUS LUXURY GUEST HOUSE FOR LEASE! 2500sqft, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and an office. Totally detached Guest House has gated entry to your own private garage. Enjoy complete access to the sparkling pool & Spa. This guest house is right in line with the luxurious finishes within the main house and is not your typical guest house! Crown molding, travertine, stainless high end appliances, full kitchen w/cooking capability. Gorgeous grounds, lush grass, private patio sitting area and full roof top deck for your enjoyment of views & more privacy! FULLY FURNISHED! PERFECT ! $4000 in season SHORTER TERM rates.