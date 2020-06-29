Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7523 N. Via de la Campana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7523 N. Via de la Campana
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7523 N. Via de la Campana
7523 North via De La Campana
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7523 North via De La Campana, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo - Heart of McCormick Ranch.Great property, vaulted ceilings, nice private backyard, quiet area, close to shopping, walking, and freeway access.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2196427)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7523 N. Via de la Campana have any available units?
7523 N. Via de la Campana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
Is 7523 N. Via de la Campana currently offering any rent specials?
7523 N. Via de la Campana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 N. Via de la Campana pet-friendly?
No, 7523 N. Via de la Campana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 7523 N. Via de la Campana offer parking?
No, 7523 N. Via de la Campana does not offer parking.
Does 7523 N. Via de la Campana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 N. Via de la Campana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 N. Via de la Campana have a pool?
No, 7523 N. Via de la Campana does not have a pool.
Does 7523 N. Via de la Campana have accessible units?
No, 7523 N. Via de la Campana does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 N. Via de la Campana have units with dishwashers?
No, 7523 N. Via de la Campana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7523 N. Via de la Campana have units with air conditioning?
No, 7523 N. Via de la Campana does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College