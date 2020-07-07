All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5408 West Mulberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5408 West Mulberry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5408 West Mulberry Drive

5408 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5408 West Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,695 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, carport, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 West Mulberry Drive have any available units?
5408 West Mulberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5408 West Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5408 West Mulberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 West Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 West Mulberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5408 West Mulberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5408 West Mulberry Drive offers parking.
Does 5408 West Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 West Mulberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 West Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 5408 West Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5408 West Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5408 West Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 West Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 West Mulberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 West Mulberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 West Mulberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College