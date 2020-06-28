All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 24 2019 at 1:36 AM

5001 West Roanoke Avenue

5001 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5001 West Roanoke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date.
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3%
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 West Roanoke Avenue have any available units?
5001 West Roanoke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5001 West Roanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5001 West Roanoke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 West Roanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 West Roanoke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5001 West Roanoke Avenue offer parking?
No, 5001 West Roanoke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5001 West Roanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 West Roanoke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 West Roanoke Avenue have a pool?
No, 5001 West Roanoke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5001 West Roanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5001 West Roanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 West Roanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 West Roanoke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 West Roanoke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 West Roanoke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
