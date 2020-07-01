All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 16 2020 at 8:35 PM

4609 West Mitchell Drive

4609 West Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4609 West Mitchell Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Siesta Village

Amenities

air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Check out this 3 bedroom home off of 45th. Ave. & Indian School. Hurry this home won't last at this price. Fridge Included! No HOA!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,468.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 West Mitchell Drive have any available units?
4609 West Mitchell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4609 West Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4609 West Mitchell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 West Mitchell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4609 West Mitchell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4609 West Mitchell Drive offer parking?
No, 4609 West Mitchell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4609 West Mitchell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 West Mitchell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 West Mitchell Drive have a pool?
No, 4609 West Mitchell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4609 West Mitchell Drive have accessible units?
No, 4609 West Mitchell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 West Mitchell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 West Mitchell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4609 West Mitchell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4609 West Mitchell Drive has units with air conditioning.

