Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:35 PM
3131 W COCHISE Drive
3131 West Cochise Drive
·
(602) 690-5185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3131 West Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,100
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft
Amenities
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL UNIT TOTAL REMODEL AND FURNISH READY TO MOVE IN!!!COMMUNITY LOCATED NEAR METRO CENTER,1-17 FREEWAY,SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3131 W COCHISE Drive have any available units?
3131 W COCHISE Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3131 W COCHISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3131 W COCHISE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 W COCHISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3131 W COCHISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3131 W COCHISE Drive offer parking?
No, 3131 W COCHISE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3131 W COCHISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 W COCHISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 W COCHISE Drive have a pool?
No, 3131 W COCHISE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3131 W COCHISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3131 W COCHISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 W COCHISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 W COCHISE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3131 W COCHISE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3131 W COCHISE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
