Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10435 N 11th Ave - B
10435 N 11th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10435 N 11th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located on 11th ave and Peoria this apartment includes one assigned carport parking, washer and dryer hook ups, storage unit, fenced private backyard, and a wide master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10435 N 11th Ave - B have any available units?
10435 N 11th Ave - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10435 N 11th Ave - B have?
Some of 10435 N 11th Ave - B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10435 N 11th Ave - B currently offering any rent specials?
10435 N 11th Ave - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 N 11th Ave - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 10435 N 11th Ave - B is pet friendly.
Does 10435 N 11th Ave - B offer parking?
Yes, 10435 N 11th Ave - B offers parking.
Does 10435 N 11th Ave - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 N 11th Ave - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 N 11th Ave - B have a pool?
No, 10435 N 11th Ave - B does not have a pool.
Does 10435 N 11th Ave - B have accessible units?
No, 10435 N 11th Ave - B does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 N 11th Ave - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 10435 N 11th Ave - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Mesa Community College