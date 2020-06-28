All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8845 W ROYAL PALM Road
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:26 AM

8845 W ROYAL PALM Road

8845 West Royal Palm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8845 West Royal Palm Road, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 br with POOL - new paint and carpet - Large cds shaped yard - ceiling fans - open plan - 2cg - quiet inside lot - wash/dryer/refrig included - 5 min to 101 - close to Westgate shopping area and entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road have any available units?
8845 W ROYAL PALM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road have?
Some of 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road currently offering any rent specials?
8845 W ROYAL PALM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road pet-friendly?
No, 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road offer parking?
Yes, 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road offers parking.
Does 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road have a pool?
Yes, 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road has a pool.
Does 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road have accessible units?
No, 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College