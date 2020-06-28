3 br with POOL - new paint and carpet - Large cds shaped yard - ceiling fans - open plan - 2cg - quiet inside lot - wash/dryer/refrig included - 5 min to 101 - close to Westgate shopping area and entertainment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road have any available units?
8845 W ROYAL PALM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road have?
Some of 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8845 W ROYAL PALM Road currently offering any rent specials?
8845 W ROYAL PALM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.