Last updated May 10 2019 at 4:58 PM

8560 West Vogel Avenue

8560 West Vogel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8560 West Vogel Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Fairmont

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8560 West Vogel Avenue have any available units?
8560 West Vogel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8560 West Vogel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8560 West Vogel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8560 West Vogel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8560 West Vogel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8560 West Vogel Avenue offer parking?
No, 8560 West Vogel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8560 West Vogel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8560 West Vogel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8560 West Vogel Avenue have a pool?
No, 8560 West Vogel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8560 West Vogel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8560 West Vogel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8560 West Vogel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8560 West Vogel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8560 West Vogel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8560 West Vogel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

