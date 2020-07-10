Rent Calculator
Last updated March 21 2019 at 7:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8527 W Golden Ln
8527 West Golden Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8527 West Golden Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Westgreen Estates
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
85th Ave and Peoria --Come see this great updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located near the stadium, casinos and Westgate City Center.
Contact: Cynthia Nolan
Northpoint Asset Management
602-754-9909
Equal Housing Opportunity
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8527 W Golden Ln have any available units?
8527 W Golden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
Is 8527 W Golden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8527 W Golden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8527 W Golden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8527 W Golden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 8527 W Golden Ln offer parking?
No, 8527 W Golden Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8527 W Golden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8527 W Golden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8527 W Golden Ln have a pool?
No, 8527 W Golden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8527 W Golden Ln have accessible units?
No, 8527 W Golden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8527 W Golden Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8527 W Golden Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8527 W Golden Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8527 W Golden Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
