Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance

If you are looking for an even more unique living experience than any apartment, look no further! Located in Peoria, Arizona you'll find comfort and convenience in this patio home style apartment living with private yards that accommodate all the comforts of a private home. The Flats at Peoria offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, semi enclosed yard areas, central heat and air and upgraded appliance packages. Residents can also enjoy a sparkling pool and whirlpool spa with poolside WiFi. Easy access to Loop 101 puts you in a great location where residents enjoy numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Lease today to experience luxury living at its best!