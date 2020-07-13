All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like
Flats at Peoria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
Flats at Peoria
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Flats at Peoria

Open Now until 6pm
9680 W Olive Ave · (833) 408-5263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 020 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flats at Peoria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
If you are looking for an even more unique living experience than any apartment, look no further! Located in Peoria, Arizona you'll find comfort and convenience in this patio home style apartment living with private yards that accommodate all the comforts of a private home. The Flats at Peoria offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, semi enclosed yard areas, central heat and air and upgraded appliance packages. Residents can also enjoy a sparkling pool and whirlpool spa with poolside WiFi. Easy access to Loop 101 puts you in a great location where residents enjoy numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Lease today to experience luxury living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, cats, dogs, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Flats at Peoria have any available units?
Flats at Peoria has a unit available for $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Flats at Peoria have?
Some of Flats at Peoria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flats at Peoria currently offering any rent specials?
Flats at Peoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flats at Peoria pet-friendly?
Yes, Flats at Peoria is pet friendly.
Does Flats at Peoria offer parking?
Yes, Flats at Peoria offers parking.
Does Flats at Peoria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flats at Peoria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flats at Peoria have a pool?
Yes, Flats at Peoria has a pool.
Does Flats at Peoria have accessible units?
No, Flats at Peoria does not have accessible units.
Does Flats at Peoria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flats at Peoria has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 BedroomsPeoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly PlacesPeoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeYavapai College