Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8062 W EVA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8062 W EVA Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8062 W EVA Street
8062 West Eva Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8062 West Eva Street, Peoria, AZ 85345
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
In the heart of Peoria! Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home ! Open feeling with great room floor plan! light and bright! Kitchen Island! Won't last long at this price so what are you waiting for??
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8062 W EVA Street have any available units?
8062 W EVA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8062 W EVA Street have?
Some of 8062 W EVA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8062 W EVA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8062 W EVA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8062 W EVA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8062 W EVA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 8062 W EVA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8062 W EVA Street offers parking.
Does 8062 W EVA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8062 W EVA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8062 W EVA Street have a pool?
No, 8062 W EVA Street does not have a pool.
Does 8062 W EVA Street have accessible units?
No, 8062 W EVA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8062 W EVA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8062 W EVA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Similar Pages
Peoria 1 Bedrooms
Peoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with Pools
Peoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fletcher Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College