Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Sky at P83 Apartments

14300 N 83rd Ave · (833) 560-3677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2020 · Avail. now

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 1054 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 1020 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2057 · Avail. now

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 2058 · Avail. now

$1,331

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 1034 · Avail. now

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sky at P83 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
internet cafe
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve. See the Floor Plans section of our website for current availability and pricing. Make Sky at P83 your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bd: $200/ 2 bd: $300/ 3 bd: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renters Liability Waiver Required $15
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $200; 2 pets $300 (Refundable)
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $25; 2 pets: $40
restrictions: No weight restriction. Restricted breeds: German Shepards, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Bull Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Akitas, American Staffordshires, Wolf Breeds and Bulldogs. Hybrids, pure breads, or mixed at any percentage are prohibited from residing at this community. No exotic pets allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage parking $85, covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sky at P83 Apartments have any available units?
Sky at P83 Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,111 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Sky at P83 Apartments have?
Some of Sky at P83 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sky at P83 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sky at P83 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sky at P83 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sky at P83 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sky at P83 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sky at P83 Apartments offers parking.
Does Sky at P83 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sky at P83 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sky at P83 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sky at P83 Apartments has a pool.
Does Sky at P83 Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sky at P83 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sky at P83 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sky at P83 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
