Sky at P83 Apartments

Lease Length: 4-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bd: $200/ 2 bd: $300/ 3 bd: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renters Liability Waiver Required $15
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $200; 2 pets $300 (Refundable)
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $25; 2 pets: $40
restrictions: No weight restriction. Restricted breeds: German Shepards, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Bull Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Akitas, American Staffordshires, Wolf Breeds and Bulldogs. Hybrids, pure breads, or mixed at any percentage are prohibited from residing at this community. No exotic pets allowed