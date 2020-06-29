Peoria Rental home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a pool. Open floor plan with tile flooring and newer kitchen. Block home in established neighborhood. Huge back patio and fenced off pool. Landlord to cover pool service. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7461 W YUCCA Street have any available units?
7461 W YUCCA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7461 W YUCCA Street have?
Some of 7461 W YUCCA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7461 W YUCCA Street currently offering any rent specials?
7461 W YUCCA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.