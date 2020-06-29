All apartments in Peoria
7461 W YUCCA Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM

7461 W YUCCA Street

7461 West Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

7461 West Yucca Street, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Peoria Rental home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a pool. Open floor plan with tile flooring and newer kitchen. Block home in established neighborhood. Huge back patio and fenced off pool. Landlord to cover pool service. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7461 W YUCCA Street have any available units?
7461 W YUCCA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7461 W YUCCA Street have?
Some of 7461 W YUCCA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7461 W YUCCA Street currently offering any rent specials?
7461 W YUCCA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7461 W YUCCA Street pet-friendly?
No, 7461 W YUCCA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7461 W YUCCA Street offer parking?
No, 7461 W YUCCA Street does not offer parking.
Does 7461 W YUCCA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7461 W YUCCA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7461 W YUCCA Street have a pool?
Yes, 7461 W YUCCA Street has a pool.
Does 7461 W YUCCA Street have accessible units?
No, 7461 W YUCCA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7461 W YUCCA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7461 W YUCCA Street has units with dishwashers.

