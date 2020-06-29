7461 W YUCCA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Peoria Rental home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a pool. Open floor plan with tile flooring and newer kitchen. Block home in established neighborhood. Huge back patio and fenced off pool. Landlord to cover pool service. No pets please.