Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

10522 W Louise Drive

10522 West Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10522 West Louise Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Alta Vista Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage, split floor plan, move-in ready home. Newer carpet/pad, newer SS appliances, granite countertops, newer toilets, light fixtures and towel bars. Large formal living and dining room. Tiled entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. Inviting family room with a gas fireplace. Split Master with walk-in closet and private bath. Outdoor Patios with mature plants. Nice quiet neighborhood. Great Peoria school district. Close to shopping and restaurants. House has been professionally painted inside and out. No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10522 W Louise Drive have any available units?
10522 W Louise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10522 W Louise Drive have?
Some of 10522 W Louise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10522 W Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10522 W Louise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10522 W Louise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10522 W Louise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10522 W Louise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10522 W Louise Drive offers parking.
Does 10522 W Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10522 W Louise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10522 W Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 10522 W Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10522 W Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 10522 W Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10522 W Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10522 W Louise Drive has units with dishwashers.
