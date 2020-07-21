10522 W Louise Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage, split floor plan, move-in ready home. Newer carpet/pad, newer SS appliances, granite countertops, newer toilets, light fixtures and towel bars. Large formal living and dining room. Tiled entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. Inviting family room with a gas fireplace. Split Master with walk-in closet and private bath. Outdoor Patios with mature plants. Nice quiet neighborhood. Great Peoria school district. Close to shopping and restaurants. House has been professionally painted inside and out. No HOA.