621 W Flower Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c07862057 ---- Coming Soon! Occupied until June 30th. Please do NOT disturb occupants. Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home w/ Big Carport, RV Gate & RV Parking, Locking Storage Shed, Finished Rock Yard w/ Flowering Bushes, Spacious & Shady Covered Patio. Open Space Flows from Living Rm to Eat-In Kitchen to Family Rm w/ Arcadia Doors to Patio. Kitchen is Updated w/ Granite Counters, Newer Appliances, Gorgeous Faucet w/ Spray Ext, Tile Floor. Home is Well Maintained & Outfitted w/ Newer AC, Updated Windows, Great Lighting and Ceiling Fans Throughout. Master Features Wall-Length Closet, Half Bath. 2nd Bedroom has Big Closet w/ Beveled Mirror Doors. Hall Bath Has New Shower Head, Tile Floor. Carpet in Bedrooms, Living & Fam Rms. Direct Entry From Carport to Lg Laundry Room w/ Space for Folding Table/Storage. Close to Mesa Comm College & Banner Desert Med Ctr.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen 1 Years Disposal Dryer