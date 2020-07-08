All apartments in Mesa
Location

621 West Flower Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Powell Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c07862057 ---- Coming Soon! Occupied until June 30th. Please do NOT disturb occupants. Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home w/ Big Carport, RV Gate & RV Parking, Locking Storage Shed, Finished Rock Yard w/ Flowering Bushes, Spacious & Shady Covered Patio. Open Space Flows from Living Rm to Eat-In Kitchen to Family Rm w/ Arcadia Doors to Patio. Kitchen is Updated w/ Granite Counters, Newer Appliances, Gorgeous Faucet w/ Spray Ext, Tile Floor. Home is Well Maintained & Outfitted w/ Newer AC, Updated Windows, Great Lighting and Ceiling Fans Throughout. Master Features Wall-Length Closet, Half Bath. 2nd Bedroom has Big Closet w/ Beveled Mirror Doors. Hall Bath Has New Shower Head, Tile Floor. Carpet in Bedrooms, Living & Fam Rms. Direct Entry From Carport to Lg Laundry Room w/ Space for Folding Table/Storage. Close to Mesa Comm College & Banner Desert Med Ctr.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen 1 Years Disposal Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 W Flower Ave have any available units?
621 W Flower Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 W Flower Ave have?
Some of 621 W Flower Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 W Flower Ave currently offering any rent specials?
621 W Flower Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 W Flower Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 W Flower Ave is pet friendly.
Does 621 W Flower Ave offer parking?
Yes, 621 W Flower Ave offers parking.
Does 621 W Flower Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 W Flower Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 W Flower Ave have a pool?
No, 621 W Flower Ave does not have a pool.
Does 621 W Flower Ave have accessible units?
No, 621 W Flower Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 621 W Flower Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 W Flower Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

