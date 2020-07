Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving

Welcome to Park Village. Discover the perfect choice for your new home. Our quaint park-like community is in a prime location minutes from downtown Mesa that offers a variety of shopping, banks and restaurants.Our success is built on a commitment to provide quality apartments, tailored to each tenant's needs. We specialize in bringing you a wide variety of housing services, at a minimal cost. Our emphasis is on quality, value, and service.Whether your needs are a one bedroom or large two bedroom townhome, Park Village can provide solutions that deliver results. We pride ourselves on being a company where customer service means timeliness, quality housing, and a friendly attitude