Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

619 East Marilyn Avenue

619 East Marilyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

619 East Marilyn Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Watertower

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available TODAY!!!! Cozy 2 bedroom with 1 bath in Mesa. This home features a great kitchen with great countertops, black appliances, and lots of cabinets. Great family room. Spacious bedrooms a full bathroom. Blinds and closets throughout. Wood flooring thoughout. This property is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NONREFUNDABLE)

- Tenant is required to change A/C filters monthly & NO SMOKING

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 East Marilyn Avenue have any available units?
619 East Marilyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 619 East Marilyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 East Marilyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 East Marilyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 East Marilyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 619 East Marilyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 619 East Marilyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 619 East Marilyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 East Marilyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 East Marilyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 619 East Marilyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 619 East Marilyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 619 East Marilyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 619 East Marilyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 East Marilyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 East Marilyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 619 East Marilyn Avenue has units with air conditioning.
