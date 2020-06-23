619 East Marilyn Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available TODAY!!!! Cozy 2 bedroom with 1 bath in Mesa. This home features a great kitchen with great countertops, black appliances, and lots of cabinets. Great family room. Spacious bedrooms a full bathroom. Blinds and closets throughout. Wood flooring thoughout. This property is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NONREFUNDABLE)



- Tenant is required to change A/C filters monthly & NO SMOKING



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.