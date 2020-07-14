Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse guest parking hot tub internet access

Set within a convenient neighborhood, Falcon Glen Apartment Homes is close to schools, dining, shopping, banks and both the 60 and 202 Freeways. Enjoy the amenities you deserve by relaxing at one of our beautiful pools, picnic areas, tot lot or take your pet to one of our private dog parks. Take a stroll amid the mature landscaping and park like setting of our community. Discover comfort and convenience with one of our spacious floorplans including our popular 2 bedroom Townhomes or our Casita style 1 or 2 bedroom, all are nicely appointed with full appliance package including washers and dryers. At Falcon Glen we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service, quality community and friendly neighborhood.