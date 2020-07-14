Amenities
Set within a convenient neighborhood, Falcon Glen Apartment Homes is close to schools, dining, shopping, banks and both the 60 and 202 Freeways. Enjoy the amenities you deserve by relaxing at one of our beautiful pools, picnic areas, tot lot or take your pet to one of our private dog parks. Take a stroll amid the mature landscaping and park like setting of our community. Discover comfort and convenience with one of our spacious floorplans including our popular 2 bedroom Townhomes or our Casita style 1 or 2 bedroom, all are nicely appointed with full appliance package including washers and dryers. At Falcon Glen we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service, quality community and friendly neighborhood.