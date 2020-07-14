All apartments in Mesa
Falcon Glen
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Falcon Glen

4225 E University Dr · (480) 418-6178
Location

4225 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2062 · Avail. Sep 8

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2113 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 1097 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falcon Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Set within a convenient neighborhood, Falcon Glen Apartment Homes is close to schools, dining, shopping, banks and both the 60 and 202 Freeways. Enjoy the amenities you deserve by relaxing at one of our beautiful pools, picnic areas, tot lot or take your pet to one of our private dog parks. Take a stroll amid the mature landscaping and park like setting of our community. Discover comfort and convenience with one of our spacious floorplans including our popular 2 bedroom Townhomes or our Casita style 1 or 2 bedroom, all are nicely appointed with full appliance package including washers and dryers. At Falcon Glen we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service, quality community and friendly neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falcon Glen have any available units?
Falcon Glen has 3 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Falcon Glen have?
Some of Falcon Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falcon Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Falcon Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falcon Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Falcon Glen is pet friendly.
Does Falcon Glen offer parking?
Yes, Falcon Glen offers parking.
Does Falcon Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Falcon Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Falcon Glen have a pool?
Yes, Falcon Glen has a pool.
Does Falcon Glen have accessible units?
Yes, Falcon Glen has accessible units.
Does Falcon Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falcon Glen has units with dishwashers.
