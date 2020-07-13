All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like
Stone Canyon.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Stone Canyon

Open Now until 6pm
5210 E Hampton Ave · (602) 362-4785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$250 off! --- $250 off move-in costs for moving in by August 25th! Limited availability - don't miss out on this limited time offer!
Location

5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2115 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 3244 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 1164 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3241 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 2133 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 3136 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stone Canyon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
putting green
Welcome to Stone Canyon apartments located in Mesa; luxurious living that offers you everything you are looking for - beauty, comfort and convenience. Our East Valley community offers exceptional one and two bedroom floor plans that feature the warmth and comfortable atmosphere you appreciate in a home, while being minutes from the I-60 and the Superstition Springs Mall. Make your move and visit Stone Canyon apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months, Under 6 months additional $150 per month premium
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: $200-1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water Sewer Garbage Package $25-$65
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100-1 pet, $200-2 pets.
limit: 2
rent: #35 per month per pet, cats and dogs only.
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction. Pets must be a minimum of six (6) months old; Pets cannot exceed 100 pounds at full maturity; *Reference the Animal Addendum for details on the policies, fees, deposits, breed restrictions and service animal policies.
Parking Details: 1st come, first serve. Garage parking available $35 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stone Canyon have any available units?
Stone Canyon has 13 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Stone Canyon have?
Some of Stone Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stone Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Stone Canyon is offering the following rent specials: $250 off! --- $250 off move-in costs for moving in by August 25th! Limited availability - don't miss out on this limited time offer!
Is Stone Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Stone Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Stone Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Stone Canyon offers parking.
Does Stone Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stone Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stone Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Stone Canyon has a pool.
Does Stone Canyon have accessible units?
Yes, Stone Canyon has accessible units.
Does Stone Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stone Canyon has units with dishwashers.

