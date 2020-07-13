Stone Canyon.

Lease Length: 3-12 months, Under 6 months additional $150 per month premiumPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: $200-1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water Sewer Garbage Package $25-$65
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100-1 pet, $200-2 pets.
limit: 2
rent: #35 per month per pet, cats and dogs only.
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction. Pets must be a minimum of six (6) months old; Pets cannot exceed 100 pounds at full maturity; *Reference the Animal Addendum for details on the policies, fees, deposits, breed restrictions and service animal policies.
Parking Details: 1st come, first serve. Garage parking available $35 per month.