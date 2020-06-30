All apartments in Mesa
422 North Drew Street

422 North Drew Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 North Drew Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
La Cruz

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! gorgeous split level 3/2 mesa townhouse with vaulted ceilings, updated paint, wood like plank flooring, split master, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 North Drew Street have any available units?
422 North Drew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 422 North Drew Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 North Drew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 North Drew Street pet-friendly?
No, 422 North Drew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 422 North Drew Street offer parking?
Yes, 422 North Drew Street offers parking.
Does 422 North Drew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 North Drew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 North Drew Street have a pool?
No, 422 North Drew Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 North Drew Street have accessible units?
No, 422 North Drew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 North Drew Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 North Drew Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 North Drew Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 North Drew Street does not have units with air conditioning.

