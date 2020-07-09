2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*UTILITIES INCLUDED* Stunning home that has been completely remodeled. All new flooring, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, paint (interior & exterior). This home is a must see and will not disappoint!