Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle
2527 East Fairview Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2527 East Fairview Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*UTILITIES INCLUDED* Stunning home that has been completely remodeled. All new flooring, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, paint (interior & exterior). This home is a must see and will not disappoint!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle have any available units?
2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle have?
Some of 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle offers parking.
Does 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle have a pool?
No, 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle have accessible units?
No, 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 E FAIRVIEW Circle has units with dishwashers.
