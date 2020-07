Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

La Costa at Dobson Ranch provides a variety of ways to maintain your healthy lifestyle and socialize with friends in our Vibrant Community. We offer an elegant two bedroom floor plan with top-notch features and amenities that will accommodate any lifestyle. We are located in the heart of Mesa, Arizona - just steps from the area's best recreation, dining, cultural, and shopping scenes as well as conveniently located across from Dobson Ranch Golf Course, freeways, Mesa Community College, and Banner Desert Medical Center. Take a tour today!