4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in North Mesa with Fresh Paint, New LVP Wood Look Flooring. Stainless Appliances. Large Back Yard with Citrus Trees & Storage Shed. Available for Immediate Move In. Call or Text Kara 480.232.4288
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2406 E. Encanto Street have any available units?
2406 E. Encanto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2406 E. Encanto Street currently offering any rent specials?
2406 E. Encanto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.