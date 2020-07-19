All apartments in Mesa
2406 E. Encanto Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2406 E. Encanto Street

2406 East Encanto Street · No Longer Available
Location

2406 East Encanto Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in North Mesa with Fresh Paint, New LVP Wood Look Flooring. Stainless Appliances. Large Back Yard with Citrus Trees & Storage Shed. Available for Immediate Move In. Call or Text Kara 480.232.4288

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 E. Encanto Street have any available units?
2406 E. Encanto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2406 E. Encanto Street currently offering any rent specials?
2406 E. Encanto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 E. Encanto Street pet-friendly?
No, 2406 E. Encanto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2406 E. Encanto Street offer parking?
No, 2406 E. Encanto Street does not offer parking.
Does 2406 E. Encanto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 E. Encanto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 E. Encanto Street have a pool?
No, 2406 E. Encanto Street does not have a pool.
Does 2406 E. Encanto Street have accessible units?
No, 2406 E. Encanto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 E. Encanto Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 E. Encanto Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 E. Encanto Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 E. Encanto Street does not have units with air conditioning.
