All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4832 West Townley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4832 West Townley Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:04 PM

4832 West Townley Avenue

4832 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4832 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4832 West Townley Avenue have any available units?
4832 West Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4832 West Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4832 West Townley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 West Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4832 West Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4832 West Townley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4832 West Townley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4832 West Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4832 West Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 West Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4832 West Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4832 West Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4832 West Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 West Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4832 West Townley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4832 West Townley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4832 West Townley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College