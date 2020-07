Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub accessible 24hr maintenance carport e-payments playground

Welcome to Sunset Landing Apartment Homes situated in a peaceful community in Glendale, Arizona. We offer all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living. Sunset Landing is accessible to Glendale Community College, Luke Air Force Base, major freeways, shopping, and restaurants. Every important convenience is located just steps outside your door. At Sunset Landing, you'll not only benefit from our perfect location, but you'll also enjoy a comfortable home.