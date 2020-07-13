Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse hot tub internet access

Paseo Park Apartments, located in Glendale, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity to many local attractions such as Arrowhead Mall, P83, West Gate Entertainment, University Phoenix Stadium, dining, shopping and much more. We offer newly renovated 1,2 and 3 bedrooms; select homes feature quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile back splash, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel fixture, Modern upgraded cabinets, rain shower heads, full-size washer/dryer and tub tile surrounds. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service, we encourage you to come join the luxuries we have to offer. Paseo Park apartment homes fit every lifestyle. Exercise, relax, work from home... you can do it all! Contact us today.