All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like Paseo Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
Paseo Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Paseo Park

Open Now until 6pm
5205 W Thunderbird Rd · (833) 931-1458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5205 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2121 · Avail. Sep 4

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 2062 · Avail. Aug 9

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 2006 · Avail. Sep 13

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2045 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1045 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 2046 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 825 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paseo Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
Paseo Park Apartments, located in Glendale, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity to many local attractions such as Arrowhead Mall, P83, West Gate Entertainment, University Phoenix Stadium, dining, shopping and much more. We offer newly renovated 1,2 and 3 bedrooms; select homes feature quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile back splash, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel fixture, Modern upgraded cabinets, rain shower heads, full-size washer/dryer and tub tile surrounds. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service, we encourage you to come join the luxuries we have to offer. Paseo Park apartment homes fit every lifestyle. Exercise, relax, work from home... you can do it all! Contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $7/month; Water Reimbursement: $33/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: . Other, assigned. Paseo Park offers assigned covered parking and detach garages are available!!.
Storage Details: Assigned Covered Parking, Detached Garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paseo Park have any available units?
Paseo Park has 17 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Paseo Park have?
Some of Paseo Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paseo Park currently offering any rent specials?
Paseo Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paseo Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Paseo Park is pet friendly.
Does Paseo Park offer parking?
Yes, Paseo Park offers parking.
Does Paseo Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paseo Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paseo Park have a pool?
Yes, Paseo Park has a pool.
Does Paseo Park have accessible units?
No, Paseo Park does not have accessible units.
Does Paseo Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paseo Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Paseo Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity