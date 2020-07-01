Spacious floor plan with nice wood flooring and tile in all the right places. Lovely kitchen with appliances included! Large bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout! Beautiful master bedroom and bathroom! 2-car garage and laundry room! Close to great food and entertainment!
Fee Structure: - Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable) - $50 application fee per adult (18+) - $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move - $250 Pet Deposit +$50 pet rent per pet (2 max of 35lbs and under) - 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated) - 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee - Renters Insurance Required
ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have any available units?
4655 East Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 4655 East Laurel Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 East Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4655 East Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 East Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4655 East Laurel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4655 East Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4655 East Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 4655 East Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4655 East Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4655 East Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
