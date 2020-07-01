All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4655 East Laurel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4655 East Laurel Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

4655 East Laurel Avenue

4655 East Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4655 East Laurel Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious floor plan with nice wood flooring and tile in all the right places. Lovely kitchen with appliances included! Large bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout! Beautiful master bedroom and bathroom! 2-car garage and laundry room! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- $250 Pet Deposit +$50 pet rent per pet (2 max of 35lbs and under)
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have any available units?
4655 East Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 4655 East Laurel Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 East Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4655 East Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 East Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4655 East Laurel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4655 East Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4655 East Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 4655 East Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4655 East Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 East Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4655 East Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College