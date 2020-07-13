Apartment List
/
AZ
/
gilbert
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM

89 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Gilbert, AZ

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$905
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$968
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bed spacious apartments just two blocks from Gilbert's Heart of the Heritage District. Fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, private balcony or patio. Fitness center, heated pool, close to good schools.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Vincenz
2772 East Vermont Drive - 1
2772 East Vermont Court, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2006 built open spacious single-family home with master bedroom and private bath for rent with a den and large great room. Rent is $850 which includes all utilities. Master bedroom retreat has a separate exit into the resort like back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Gilbert
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$915
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$835
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$994
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1245 sqft
Peaceful, green community with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and playground. Stylish apartments feature laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony and fireplaces. Credit card payments accepted for easy payment of rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
$
10 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$924
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
33 Units Available
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Modern Mesa apartments on a palm tree-filled complex, just south of Superstition Freeway. Carpets, extra storage and walk-in closets. Tennis court, dog park and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Next to Emerald Park and close to food options like In-N-Out burger and Trader Joe's. Units include plush carpeting, walk-in closets and central air. Community offers spa, pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1036 sqft
Minutes away from Superstition Springs Mall, these spacious homes feature walk-in closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a hot tub, heated pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
14 Units Available
The Provinces
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,012
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
623 W Guadalupe Rd Unit 139
623 West Guadalupe Road, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 623 W Guadalupe Rd Unit 139 in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Woodglen Square II Condominium
533 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$920
991 sqft
*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN MESA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a 1008 square feet and is located in the Woodglen Square II community in Mesa.
Results within 5 miles of Gilbert
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
938 sqft
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living. We are currently closed to the public.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$859
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Uptown Mesa with a pool, spacious closets, private balconies and covered parking. Close to public transportation and moments from the 60/101 interchange.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$868
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
27 Units Available
Dobson Ranch
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$875
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
871 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to MCC, Fiesta Mall, the Loop 101 and US 60 freeways. Community has two swimming pools, on-site dog park and outdoor grilling picnic stations.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Kleinman Park
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mesa Ridge in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Pioneer Protectors
Park Village
226 N Hobson, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1017 sqft
Prime location and beautiful apartment homes. Central location near Main Street shopping and dining and close to Pioneer Park. Luxury units include air conditioning and walk in closets. Community offers gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
$
14 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$830
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom pet friendly apartment homes near public transit and easy access to Red Mountain Freeway. Cozy kitchens with dishwasher, fireplaces, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center.

July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gilbert rents declined slightly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,234 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,538 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,538 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGilbert 3 BedroomsGilbert Accessible ApartmentsGilbert Apartments under $1,000Gilbert Apartments under $1,100Gilbert Apartments with Balcony
    Gilbert Apartments with GarageGilbert Apartments with GymGilbert Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGilbert Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGilbert Apartments with ParkingGilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Gilbert Cheap PlacesGilbert Dog Friendly ApartmentsGilbert Furnished ApartmentsGilbert Luxury PlacesGilbert Pet Friendly PlacesGilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
    Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
    Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Val Vista LakesThe Islands
    Heritage District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College