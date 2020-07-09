Apartment List
/
AZ
/
gilbert
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

203 Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ with washer-dryer

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
170 E Guadalupe Road
170 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1455 sqft
Spacious townhome with separate living room and formal dining room & family room with fireplace. Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay. Master bath has double sinks and skylight and large shower.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Lyons Gate
3327 E LOMA VISTA Street
3327 East Loma Vista Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1748 sqft
The perfect spot to explore Arizona's Beauty in the quiet community of Lyon's Gate! This comfortably furnished, spacious & private 3 bedroom home is located near all of the entertainment, nightlife & attractions Gilbert and Chandler has to offer.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Ray Ranch
1551 S COLE Drive
1551 S Cole Dr, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2167 sqft
This model is the largest single story floor plan in Ray Ranch! Newer Premier Laminate Wood Floor and interior paint in ALL living areas. Greatroom concept. Kitchen has Quartz Stone Counter tops.

1 of 35

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Heritage District
108 E Park Ave
108 East Park Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1534 sqft
Perfect Location!!!Home adjacent to the Historic Old Town Gilbert district.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Felty Farms
977 E NARROWLEAF Court
977 East Narrowleaf Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1933 sqft
Beautiful & Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a Den, on a Cul-De-Sac street, and across from the Kiddie Park! You do not need to look any further....

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3879 E ROBERT Street
3879 East Robert Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1944 sqft
COME SEE THIS GENTLY USE HOME IN BUNGALOWS AT COOLEY STATION BUILT IN 2017, 3/BEDROOM 2.5/BATH,BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS KITCHEN ISLAND, UPGRADED CABINETS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Val Vista Lakes
1633 E LAKESIDE Drive
1633 E Lakeside Dr, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
890 sqft
Fully furnished, seasonal, short term rental. Nice 2-bed. 2-bath townhome in Val Vista Lakes area. Unit is above 1 car garage. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Great room style kitchen and living room. Private balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage District
101 North Oak Street
101 North Oak Street, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
650 sqft
#D Available 09/01/20 We are happy to offer this 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit with a nice and open floor plan, located at 5 minutes walk from the Heritage District in downtown Gilbert. It has an open kitchen design to give you plenty of room to cook.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4871 S Granite St
4871 South Granite Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1796 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story house is ready for its new tenant,. The location is perfect easy access to freeway, close to shopping centers, hospitals, A rated Chandler schools.No refrigerator, washer and dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Higley Park
3335 East Sheffield Road
3335 East Sheffield Road, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2301 sqft
This home is a MUST SEE 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Valencia model located in Higley Park in Gilbert! Plenty of living space in this 2300 sq. ft. two-story Gilbert home. Large kitchen with black appliances & Corian counters.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Islands
703 S. Nassau Drive
703 South Nassau Drive, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
841 sqft
Beautiful two story 1 bedroom + loft town house - Beautiful two story 1 bedroom plus loft town home available for rent in a sought out Gilbert community! Huge downstairs living area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and updated appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Heritage District
157 W Laurel Ct
157 West Laurel Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home in the heart of Gilbert. With-in walking distance to old town Gilbert and restaurants. Newer neighborhood with community pool, and shady streets.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Willows
2245 South Sabino Drive
2245 South Sabino Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1308 sqft
**Summer Special- Tenant Setup/Monthly Admin Fee Waived for Move In by 8/1** Modern Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Townhouse Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Bright

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1116 S IRONWOOD Court
1116 South Ironwood Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1549 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home with private pool is located in an exceptional location in the heart of Gilbert! The property provides a wonderful entertainment space for families and friends and you'll never get

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Vincenz
2772 East Vermont Drive - 1
2772 East Vermont Court, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2006 built open spacious single-family home with master bedroom and private bath for rent with a den and large great room. Rent is $850 which includes all utilities. Master bedroom retreat has a separate exit into the resort like back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Stonecreek
1256 East Laurel Avenue
1256 East Laurel Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1929 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Stonecreek.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3727 E Stiles Ln
3727 East Stiles Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2129 sqft
No pets, non-smokers, please. One-year lease minimum. $2,150 per month, $2,500 Security Deposit. Brand-new former model by Woodside Homes. 3 beds/2.

1 of 26

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
Neely Commons
858 East Devon Road
858 East Devon Road, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2002 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom plus Den and Loft, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 W BAYLOR LANE UPSTAIR
300 West Baylor Lane, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
3 BED/2 BATH GILBERT HOME! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 235252 This 3 bed/2 Bath beautiful home is located in the most desirable part of Gilbert with access to 101 and 60 freeways.

1 of 8

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
Vincenz
2731 E CANYON CREEK Drive
2731 East Canyon Creek Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1682 sqft
This beauty has brand new carpet in all bedrooms and updated 2-tone paint throughout. Open, eat-in kitchen with island and all appliances included! Spacious great room with den/office which has beautiful french glass doors.

1 of 18

Last updated December 14 at 01:26pm
1 Unit Available
1865 South Voyager Drive
1865 South Voyager Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1459 sqft
Cute two story home in a great and convenient location! Minutes from San Tan Mall and the 202 freeway. Home features three beds and two full baths upstairs and half bathroom downstairs. Full size Washer and dryer included in the laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Ashland Ranch
1428 E SHANNON Street
1428 East Shannon Street, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3284 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home located in the much desired community of Ashland Ranch. 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom property has 2 bedrooms downstairs, with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large loft over looking living room. Kitchen includes all appliance(gas stove)with island.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Silverhawke
566 West Princeton Avenue
566 West Princeton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Open-concept floor plan offering 3 bedrooms, an office, a gorgeous pool and covered patio with built in barbecue and mini fridge. Newly remodeled kitchen includes fresh countertops, new stainless steel range and microwave, and beautiful tile floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Neely Commons
1148 S Roca Street
1148 South Roca Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2094 sqft
COVID-19 RESTRICTION: "NO VIEWINGS UNTIL 7/31/2020" Available to view after July 31. Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath all on one level, office off kitchen area, family room, separate living room/dining room area. Master bedroom split floor plan.

July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gilbert rents declined slightly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,234 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,538 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,538 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGilbert 3 BedroomsGilbert Accessible ApartmentsGilbert Apartments under $1,000Gilbert Apartments under $1,100Gilbert Apartments with Balcony
    Gilbert Apartments with GarageGilbert Apartments with GymGilbert Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGilbert Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGilbert Apartments with ParkingGilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Gilbert Cheap PlacesGilbert Dog Friendly ApartmentsGilbert Furnished ApartmentsGilbert Luxury PlacesGilbert Pet Friendly PlacesGilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
    Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
    Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Val Vista LakesThe Islands
    Heritage District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College