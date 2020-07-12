/
the islands
227 Apartments for rent in The Islands, Gilbert, AZ
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,064
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1090 sqft
Less than 7 miles from downtown Gilbert. One- to two-bedroom units come with walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include gym, pool and clubhouse.
1306 W WINDRIFT Way
1306 West Windrift Way, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2017 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath waterfront home in The Islands of Gilbert is one to love. On a quiet street in a gorgeous well established neighborhood, step inside a remodeled dream.
703 S. Nassau Drive
703 South Nassau Drive, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
841 sqft
Beautiful two story 1 bedroom + loft town house - Beautiful two story 1 bedroom plus loft town home available for rent in a sought out Gilbert community! Huge downstairs living area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and updated appliances.
556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard
556 South Bay Shore Boulevard, Gilbert, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2967 sqft
Resort Style Living! This Custom 5 bedroom, 3 baths, home will Welcome you and Your Friends and Family. Relax in the Heated Spa or Pool, Go for a Ride in the Pontoon, Go Kayaking, Play Golf or just Enjoy the Tranquil Outdoor Living Space.
1426 W Key Largo Ct.
1426 West Key Largo Court, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2740 sqft
COVID-19 RESTRICTION: "NO VIEWINGS UNTIL 7/31/2020" ***YOUR OWN PRIVATE RESORT****Spectacular Lake Front Property. On 1 1/2 lots. Backyard OASIS....4 bedroom 3 bath home has upgraded elegance you have to see to appreciate.
Results within 1 mile of The Islands
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,012
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,212
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,121
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1054 sqft
Comfortable kitchen with all appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and extra storage space. Pet friendly, carport, business center and conference room.
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,302
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1120 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with good access to shops and schools. Modern interiors, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans and 9-foot ceilings. Fitness center, sports courts, internet cafe, gated community. Short drive to AZ-60.
633 N OCOTILLO Lane
633 North Ocotillo Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1627 sqft
$30000 rehab 1 year ago. New Everything. I am renting this house fully furnished and I will rent for durations for 3 months or more.
620 W DEVON Court
620 West Devon Court, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1719 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 620 W DEVON Court in Gilbert. View photos, descriptions and more!
1255 N ARIZONA Avenue
1255 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1831 sqft
BRAND NEW home at center of Chandler. Gated community with community pools, parks and centrally located near everything and 202 highway. Lovely home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, upstairs loft and downstairs den room,2 car garage, private yard.
1043 W TREMAINE Avenue
1043 West Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1315 sqft
THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED ALL NEW AND READY TO BECOME YOUR DREAM GREAT AWAY HOME. OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH POOL (PRIVATE) IN A GREAT AREA OF GILBERT OFF COOPER AND GUADALUPE.
1600 N. Saba St. #144
1600 N Saba St, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
933 sqft
1600 N. Saba St. #144 Available 08/15/20 Cozy Home!! - Cozy two level home with fireplace located in the heart of Chandler! Cool off in the community pool! (RLNE5902723)
1140 N NANTUCKET Street
1140 North Nantucket Street, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1362 sqft
THIS HOME OFFERS FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN AND POWDER ROOM ON FIRST FLOOR, SECOND FLOOR HAS ALL THE BEDROOMS. RE FACING PATIO OVER LOOKS GREENBELT.
874 West Tremaine Avenue
874 West Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1659 sqft
3D TOUR*** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UkhpsKVXxsN Lease through Jan 2021 Only** Charming 3/2 on Tremaine Ave. in Gilbert.
526 S. Quail Lane
526 South Quail Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
Great Gilbert home - Enter this great home into a formal living/dining area with a super cute den. The den boasts designer paint, vaulted ceilings, a great built-in TV shelf and great dark wood floor.
1516 S Vine St
1516 South Vine Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2104 sqft
Beautiful home with private, fenced POOL with WATERFALL!. Backs up to a greenbelt, no neighbors behind! Vaulted ceilings. Living room features a FIREPLACE.Spacious eat-in kitchen boasts a BAY WINDOW overlooking the backyard.
300 W BAYLOR LANE UPSTAIR
300 West Baylor Lane, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
3 BED/2 BATH GILBERT HOME! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 235252 This 3 bed/2 Bath beautiful home is located in the most desirable part of Gilbert with access to 101 and 60 freeways.
Results within 5 miles of The Islands
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1249 sqft
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
943 sqft
Lakeside apartment community near some of Chandler's best schools and shops. Apartments include air conditioning and private patios or balconies. Community offers a tennis court, swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. On-site maintenance available.
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$927
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
