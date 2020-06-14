Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

206 Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gilbert renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Vincenz
27 Units Available
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Heritage District
10 Units Available
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1425 sqft
Great location, close to the Pinal County Historical Museum and the City of Coolidge Municipal Airport. Residents live in units with nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and expansive windows. Community has gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Heritage District
15 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
35 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,026
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and nine-foot ceilings. Community offers business center, BBQ grills, and fitness center. Located close to SanTan Village and Freestone Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$989
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
865 sqft
One- and two-bed spacious apartments just two blocks from Gilbert's Heart of the Heritage District. Fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, private balcony or patio. Fitness center, heated pool, close to good schools.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1354 sqft
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
The Islands
26 Units Available
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,034
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1090 sqft
Less than 7 miles from downtown Gilbert. One- to two-bedroom units come with walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,302
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1120 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with good access to shops and schools. Modern interiors, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans and 9-foot ceilings. Fitness center, sports courts, internet cafe, gated community. Short drive to AZ-60.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Vista Del Oro North
1 Unit Available
1434 E Clark Dr
1434 East Clark Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1888 sqft
BEAUTIFUL - LOADED WITH UPGRADES AND MOVE IN READY! You will love this floor plan! Remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, a large kitchen island, new stainless steel appliances, gas range, white cabinets, stone back splash.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Heritage District
1 Unit Available
157 W Laurel Ct
157 West Laurel Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home in the heart of Gilbert. With-in walking distance to old town Gilbert and restaurants. Newer neighborhood with community pool, and shady streets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1769 S Buchanan Street
1769 South Buchanan Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1562 sqft
No Application Fees! Don't miss out on a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Ray Ranch
1 Unit Available
1551 S COLE Drive
1551 S Cole Dr, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2167 sqft
This model is the largest single story floor plan in Ray Ranch! Newer Premier Laminate Wood Floor and interior paint in ALL living areas. Greatroom concept. Kitchen has Quartz Stone Counter tops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
1068 South Hawk Lane
1068 South Hawk Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2121 sqft
This is a must-see with lots of upgrades! Formal Model Home! Don't miss out on this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 2,121 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
526 S. Quail Lane
526 South Quail Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
Great Gilbert home - Enter this great home into a formal living/dining area with a super cute den. The den boasts designer paint, vaulted ceilings, a great built-in TV shelf and great dark wood floor.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Chaparral Estates West
1 Unit Available
3048 East Boston Street
3048 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,463
3043 sqft
Incredible location and home in Gilbert! This very spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, large den, 3 garage spaces, and north-south facing home is a rare rental find in Gilbert! Located near the San Tan mall with easy access to the freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Gilbert
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Ranch West
1 Unit Available
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Close to the Superstition Freeway. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Basketball court, playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Oasis Neighborhood
13 Units Available
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1474 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,178
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1133 sqft
Four distinct floor plans, including recently renovated options with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Coffee bar and concierge in community. Within walking distance of shopping and dining. Close to Countryside Dog Park.
City Guide for Gilbert, AZ

"In Arizona, shade trees are your best friends... and occasionally the basis of small civil wars over parking." (-- Terri Guillemets)

With a No. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 101 larger cities with the most sunshine per year, Terri Guillemts words have never rang more true. To be blunt, Gilbert is definitely a place that merits a few good pairs of sunglasses. Sunshine isnt the only bright spot of this bustling city of more than 220,000 folks. A high growth rate is on its list of claims to fame, with a population increase of more than 100 percent from 2000 to 2012. Another notable factor for this Maricopa County city is its proximity to the state capital of Phoenix. A sunny place to be, indeed!

Having trouble with Craigslist Gilbert? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gilbert, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gilbert renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

