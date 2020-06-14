110 Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ with garage

Apartment List
Gilbert apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
$
Heritage District
10 Units Available
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1425 sqft
Great location, close to the Pinal County Historical Museum and the City of Coolidge Municipal Airport. Residents live in units with nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and expansive windows. Community has gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vincenz
27 Units Available
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lakewood
5 Units Available
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1691 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Get swept away by the charm of Gilbert, AZ in a single-family detached rental home at BB Living at Higley Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
33 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,400
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
28 Units Available
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,237
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,794
1307 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with 1-3 baths. Community is green friendly and features a pool, fitness center, air conditioner, washer/dryer, and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
35 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,026
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments near the Superstition Springs Golf Club. Sink your feet in plush carpet and take advantage of in-unit laundry. Amenities include a media room and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,246
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,661
1319 sqft
A lovely building offering an array of pet-friendly apartments. Perks include patios/balconies, air conditioning, a garage, a playground, a pool, bike storage, a 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
Val Vista Lakes
7 Units Available
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
964 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include access to pool, parking and playground. Easy access to the heart of downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
$
24 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
17 Units Available
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,258
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1054 sqft
Comfortable kitchen with all appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and extra storage space. Pet friendly, carport, business center and conference room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
28 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
28 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1354 sqft
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
9 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,302
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1120 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with good access to shops and schools. Modern interiors, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans and 9-foot ceilings. Fitness center, sports courts, internet cafe, gated community. Short drive to AZ-60.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 11 at 05:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
943 E IVANHOE Street
943 East Ivanhoe Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2124 sqft
****DESIRED GILBERT LOCATION****SERRANO COMMUNITY****SPACIOUS SINGLE LEVEL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE****PRIVATE FENCED POOL****PREMIUM N/S LOT BACKING GREENBELT****NEAT & CLEAN, FRESH PAINT, FORMAL LIVING & DINING, FAMILY ROOM W/BUILT-IN

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3886 S CRICKET Drive
3886 South Cricket Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1828 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in the highly desirable Power Ranch community located in Arizona's highly rated Higley Schools. Power Ranch offers walking trails, tennis courts, community pool & a catch and release lake.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cottonwoods Crossing
1 Unit Available
2207 E TEMPLE Court
2207 East Temple Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1561 sqft
Newly remodeled gorgeous single-story home on a private corner lot, bright and open, perfect for any family to relax and have an energy-filled vacation.
City Guide for Gilbert, AZ

"In Arizona, shade trees are your best friends... and occasionally the basis of small civil wars over parking." (-- Terri Guillemets)

With a No. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 101 larger cities with the most sunshine per year, Terri Guillemts words have never rang more true. To be blunt, Gilbert is definitely a place that merits a few good pairs of sunglasses. Sunshine isnt the only bright spot of this bustling city of more than 220,000 folks. A high growth rate is on its list of claims to fame, with a population increase of more than 100 percent from 2000 to 2012. Another notable factor for this Maricopa County city is its proximity to the state capital of Phoenix. A sunny place to be, indeed!

Having trouble with Craigslist Gilbert? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

