Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ with pool

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
Last updated March 11 at 05:30pm
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
6 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,161
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
170 E Guadalupe Road
170 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1455 sqft
Spacious townhome with separate living room and formal dining room & family room with fireplace. Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay. Master bath has double sinks and skylight and large shower.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
633 N OCOTILLO Lane
633 North Ocotillo Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1627 sqft
$30000 rehab 1 year ago. New Everything. I am renting this house fully furnished and I will rent for durations for 3 months or more.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1101 S SANDSTONE Court
1101 South Sandstone Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2646 sqft
Exquisite home on largest golf course lot (1/3 acre) with private pool and waterfall! Over 2600 SF on 1 level! BRAND NEW REMODEL of resort-style pool to feature LED color changing lights, heater, and waterfall! Exterior area has lounge chairs, and

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Stonecreek
1513 E COMMERCE Avenue
1513 East Commerce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1866 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom home with upgrades! Spacious, open living area with separate living room and family room. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Power Ranch
4544 S Maverick Court
4544 South Maverick Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1945 sqft
Super clean, 3bed, 2 bath, single level, Power Ranch home! Popular, large square foot floorplan has separate living and dining rooms for versatility. Open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and gas range. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Val Vista Lakes
2225 E Bel Air Lane
2225 East Bel Air Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1718 sqft
Furnished vacation rental home in beautiful Val Vista Lakes. Open split floor plan provides a large private master suite and a large open great room. The adjoining kitchen with all new s/s appliances, granite counters and seating for 8.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Val Vista Lakes
1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive
1124 North Pepper Tree Drive, Gilbert, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3375 sqft
Enjoy premium lake views from this Tuscan inspired furnished 5 bed/3 bath home in Val Vista Lakes. This Executive style home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining inside and out.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Val Vista Lakes
1847 E MARQUETTE Drive
1847 East Marquette Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1495 sqft
Gilbert, AZ - Furnished vacation rental home in Val Vista Lakes. Beautiful 3 bedroom plus office, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Walk in shower in Master and soaking tubs in both baths.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Val Vista Lakes
2020 E CLIPPER Lane
2020 East Clipper Lane, Gilbert, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3389 sqft
Furnished rental home at Regatta in Val Vista Lakes. This resort style gated waterfront home offers an amazing setting for your next get away. Beautifully appointed and fully equipped for entertaining and relaxing with premium lake views.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Val Vista Lakes
1912 E SCHOONER Court
1912 East Schooner Circle, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2645 sqft
This beautiful Val Vista Lakes custom home has been fully remodeled ** One of a kind custom home in the gated Regatta community ** Elegant circular driveway ** Living room plus separate dining room ** Kitchen has walk in pantry and granite counter

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lyons Gate
3099 E PATRICK Street
3099 East Patrick Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1975 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental with 30 day minimums. ~Peak pricing (Feb - March) $4,800/mo + taxes and fees. Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $1,800/mo + taxes and fees.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1043 W TREMAINE Avenue
1043 West Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1315 sqft
THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED ALL NEW AND READY TO BECOME YOUR DREAM GREAT AWAY HOME. OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH POOL (PRIVATE) IN A GREAT AREA OF GILBERT OFF COOPER AND GUADALUPE.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2560 E CAROB Drive
2560 East Carob Drive, Gilbert, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
4305 sqft
**AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - OCT 31, 2020**SPACIOUS, LUXURIOUS, STUNNING, fully furnished home in a quiet, highly desirable, family oriented neighborhood in Southeast Gilbert.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3661 E STILES Lane
3661 East Stiles Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2129 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pictures coming soon! This contemporary home shows like a model. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms plus loft and a built in desk downstairs to work and play at. 2 car garage. All of the downstairs flooring is staggered 12x24 tile.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Val Vista Lakes
2012 E FREEPORT Lane
2012 East Freeport Lane, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,050
3900 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. There isn't much this spectacular vacation rental doesn't offer.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Cooley Station North
845 South Reber Avenue
845 South Reber Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2375 sqft
Check out the 3D tour by using the link below!!! https://my.matterport.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Towne Meadows
4343 E Encinas Ave
4343 E Encinas Ave, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1539 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, single family house with a pool in Gilbert. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment. New floors throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge Lakes Manor
221 N Ironwood St
221 North Ironwood Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2026 sqft
hat a Fantastic 3 bedroom/3 bath home in the perfect downtown Gilbert location! Upgraded kitchen with granite and glass paneled cabinets! Stainless steel appliances with a eat in nook leading to the backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Power Ranch
3454 S Swan Dr
3454 East Swan Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2181 sqft
Great location! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Gilbert. Open floor plan kitchen opens to family room with cozy dining area and convenient half bath on main floor.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lyons Gate
1785 S Balboa Dr
1785 South Balboa Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1748 sqft
Spacious two-story 3 bedroom 2. 5 bath home in prime Gilbert location! Just off the 202 and 1 mile from the San Tan Village Mall! Features include an upgraded kitchen, two-tone paint, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Heritage District
447 N ALDER Court
447 North Adler Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Gilbert, AZ - Furnished vacation rental freshly remodeled and exuding the best of Downtown Gilbert's charm! Entertain in or walk out the back path to one of the many shops, restaurants, entertainment venues or events Downtown Gilbert has to offer.

July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gilbert rents declined slightly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,234 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,538 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,538 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

