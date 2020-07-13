AL
161 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Gilbert, AZ

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
The Islands
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,064
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1090 sqft
Less than 7 miles from downtown Gilbert. One- to two-bedroom units come with walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$968
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bed spacious apartments just two blocks from Gilbert's Heart of the Heritage District. Fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, private balcony or patio. Fitness center, heated pool, close to good schools.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$905
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
Last updated March 11 at 05:30pm
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Heritage District
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Vincenz
2772 East Vermont Drive - 1
2772 East Vermont Court, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2006 built open spacious single-family home with master bedroom and private bath for rent with a den and large great room. Rent is $850 which includes all utilities. Master bedroom retreat has a separate exit into the resort like back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Gilbert
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
33 Units Available
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Modern Mesa apartments on a palm tree-filled complex, just south of Superstition Freeway. Carpets, extra storage and walk-in closets. Tennis court, dog park and basketball court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$915
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1152 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$835
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1450 sqft
Everyday luxury in a pet-friendly complex boasting units with laundry, patios, air conditioning and extra storage. Business center, basketball court and clubhouse on site. Enjoy nature at nearby Holmes and Greenfield parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,009
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
892 sqft
Close to some of Chandler's best schools, shops, museums and parks. Each apartment is equipped with a walk-in closet, private balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Coffee bar, fitness center and multiple swimming pools on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$994
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1245 sqft
Peaceful, green community with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and playground. Stylish apartments feature laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony and fireplaces. Credit card payments accepted for easy payment of rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
$
10 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Next to Emerald Park and close to food options like In-N-Out burger and Trader Joe's. Units include plush carpeting, walk-in closets and central air. Community offers spa, pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$924
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,078
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1036 sqft
Minutes away from Superstition Springs Mall, these spacious homes feature walk-in closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a hot tub, heated pool, and covered parking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,035
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
The Provinces
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,012
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
27 Units Available
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
623 W Guadalupe Rd Unit 139
623 West Guadalupe Road, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 623 W Guadalupe Rd Unit 139 in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1600 N. Saba St. #144
1600 N Saba St, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
933 sqft
1600 N. Saba St. #144 Available 08/15/20 Cozy Home!! - Cozy two level home with fireplace located in the heart of Chandler! Cool off in the community pool! (RLNE5902723)

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Woodglen Square II Condominium
533 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$920
991 sqft
*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN MESA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a 1008 square feet and is located in the Woodglen Square II community in Mesa.
Rent Report
Gilbert

July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gilbert rents declined slightly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,234 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,538 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,538 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

