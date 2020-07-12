115 Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Vincenz
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,232
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1319 sqft
A lovely building offering an array of pet-friendly apartments. Perks include patios/balconies, air conditioning, a garage, a playground, a pool, bike storage, a 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Heritage District
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
22 Units Available
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,212
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,121
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1054 sqft
Comfortable kitchen with all appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and extra storage space. Pet friendly, carport, business center and conference room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
26 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
26 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
$
31 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,460
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
21 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
Val Vista Lakes
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,276
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include access to pool, parking and playground. Easy access to the heart of downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
17 Units Available
The Islands
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,064
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1090 sqft
Less than 7 miles from downtown Gilbert. One- to two-bedroom units come with walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$968
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
865 sqft
One- and two-bed spacious apartments just two blocks from Gilbert's Heart of the Heritage District. Fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, private balcony or patio. Fitness center, heated pool, close to good schools.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$905
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,286
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1307 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with 1-3 baths. Community is green friendly and features a pool, fitness center, air conditioner, washer/dryer, and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Lakewood
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1691 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,215
2061 sqft
Get swept away by the charm of Gilbert, AZ in a single-family detached rental home at BB Living at Higley Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments near the Superstition Springs Golf Club. Sink your feet in plush carpet and take advantage of in-unit laundry. Amenities include a media room and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
28 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,302
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1120 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with good access to shops and schools. Modern interiors, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans and 9-foot ceilings. Fitness center, sports courts, internet cafe, gated community. Short drive to AZ-60.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
7 Units Available
Heritage District
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Pinal County Historical Museum and the City of Coolidge Municipal Airport. Residents live in units with nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and expansive windows. Community has gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1164 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and nine-foot ceilings. Community offers business center, BBQ grills, and fitness center. Located close to SanTan Village and Freestone Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gilbert, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gilbert apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

