Gilbert, AZ
Town Commons
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

Town Commons

Open Now until 6pm
1000 S Gilbert Rd · (952) 800-3938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2060 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 3092 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 1020 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3121 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 2050 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 3124 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2034 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 · Avail. now

$2,959

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2197 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Town Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
garage
parking
bbq/grill
conference room
fire pit
game room
internet access
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat. That's right, you can securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Attached Garage w/ Townhomes ,Detached Garage: $125-$165.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Town Commons have any available units?
Town Commons has 21 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does Town Commons have?
Some of Town Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Town Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Town Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Town Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Town Commons is pet friendly.
Does Town Commons offer parking?
Yes, Town Commons offers parking.
Does Town Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Town Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Town Commons have a pool?
Yes, Town Commons has a pool.
Does Town Commons have accessible units?
No, Town Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Town Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Town Commons has units with dishwashers.
