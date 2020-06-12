Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM

219 Furnished Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138
1941 South Pierpont Drive, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished or Unfurnished option! - Amazing resort style living in this nice Condo for rent in Solana. You have the option to rent this for home furnished for $1195 a month or unfurnished for $1095 a month.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
633 N OCOTILLO Lane
633 North Ocotillo Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1627 sqft
$30000 rehab 1 year ago. New Everything. I am renting this house fully furnished and I will rent for durations for 3 months or more.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Country Shadows
1 Unit Available
3049 E MERLOT Street
3049 East Merlot Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1815 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -Freshly updated, FULLY FURNISHED and ready for your arrival.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Neely Farms
1 Unit Available
861 S HONEYSUCKLE Lane
861 South Honeysuckle Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
This cozy little home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fully furnished to make you feel right at home! Open kitchen and living area is perfect for visiting with friends and family. Extended covered patio for relaxing and BBQing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Willows
1 Unit Available
4212 E VEST Avenue
4212 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1486 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in Gilbert, AZ ! Close to shopping and dining! Is the perfect home away from home! Home is fully furnished and includes utilities to $125, cable and internet. Security deposit, non refundable clean fee and taxes apply.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lyons Gate
1 Unit Available
3327 E LOMA VISTA Street
3327 East Loma Vista Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1748 sqft
JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES, EVERYTHING ELSE IS INCLUDED! Gorgeous 2-story home located in quiet community. 25 mins from Sky Harbor Airport & 10 mins from Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport. All utilities and internet included.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5475 S CARDINAL Street
5475 South Cardinal Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2708 sqft
This beautifully furnished, UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT, MANOR STYLE home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it has to offer w/ it's gourmet kitchen, that includes a gas cooktop & upgraded appliances.. A large island for visiting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2695 E RAKESTRAW Lane
2695 East Rakestraw Lane, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2109 sqft
This beautifully furnished, UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT, COTTAGE STYLE home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it has to offer w upgraded appliances and a great eat-in kitchen. A large island for visiting.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Val Vista Lakes
1 Unit Available
1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive
1124 North Pepper Tree Drive, Gilbert, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3375 sqft
Enjoy premium lake views from this Tuscan inspired furnished 5 bed/3 bath home in Val Vista Lakes. This Executive style home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining inside and out.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Val Vista Lakes
1 Unit Available
2142 E MARQUETTE Drive
2142 East Marquette Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1863 sqft
Furnished rental in Val Vista Lakes. Freshly remodeled and upgraded, bright and beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, home with oversized patio and yard in quiet interior location. 1 King and 3 comfy queen beds for guests.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Val Vista Lakes
1 Unit Available
2225 E Bel Air Lane
2225 East Bel Air Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1718 sqft
Furnished vacation rental home in beautiful Val Vista Lakes. Open split floor plan provides a large private master suite and a large open great room. The adjoining kitchen with all new s/s appliances, granite counters and seating for 8.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Val Vista Lakes
1 Unit Available
1847 E MARQUETTE Drive
1847 East Marquette Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1495 sqft
Gilbert, AZ - Furnished vacation rental home in Val Vista Lakes. Beautiful 3 bedroom plus office, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Walk in shower in Master and soaking tubs in both baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1042 N MOCCASIN Trail
1042 North Mocasin Trail, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2375 sqft
Gilbert, AZ - Fabulous fully furnished and equipped rental home. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths(1 full bedroom and bath down), reading loft, formal sitting/dining area and spacious family room/kitchen area makes for a great respite and home for entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Heritage District
1 Unit Available
447 N ALDER Court
447 North Adler Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Gilbert, AZ - Furnished vacation rental freshly remodeled and exuding the best of Downtown Gilbert's charm! Entertain in or walk out the back path to one of the many shops, restaurants, entertainment venues or events Downtown Gilbert has to offer.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Val Vista Lakes
1 Unit Available
2020 E CLIPPER Lane
2020 East Clipper Lane, Gilbert, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3389 sqft
Gilbert, AZ furnished rental home at Regatta in Val Vista Lakes. This resort style gated waterfront home offers an amazing setting for your next get away.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1875 E Pinto Drive
1875 East Pinto Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2442 sqft
Available 5/1/2020 Fully furnished rental @ $2995 or $2495 unfurnished Awesome upgraded home with professional style Kitchen. 6 ft wide counter depth refrigerator and Freezer, Dual Fuel pro style 36'' inch 4 burner range with built in grill, ...

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive
2625 South Key Biscayne Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2096 sqft
Amazing fully furnished Gilbert home less than 1 mile from the 202 freeway.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1120 N VAL VISTA Drive
1120 North Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1190 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental ~ Peak season (Feb&March) $5600/mo + taxes and fees ~ Off peak (June-Sept) $2000/mo + taxes and fees ~ This home is updated and thoughtfully decorated throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lyons Gate
1 Unit Available
3099 E PATRICK Street
3099 East Patrick Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1975 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental with 30 day minimums. ~Peak pricing (Feb - March) $4,800/mo + taxes and fees. Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $1,800/mo + taxes and fees.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
641 N PHEASANT Drive
641 North Pheasant Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2134 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb & March) $4000/mo ~ Off peak pricing (June-Sept) $1800/mo ~ All other months rates will vary ~ Welcome to Highland Place! This is a cozy, comfortable 3 bedroom in a desirable Gilbert

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cooley Station North
1 Unit Available
1154 S ANNIE Lane
1154 South Annie Lane, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,850
2437 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ Peak season (Feb&March) $6800/mo+ taxes and fees ~ Off peak season (June-Sep) $2400/mo + taxes and fee ~ This fantastic home is located in a wonderful family oriented community with multiple parks, walking paths, 3 pools

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1043 W TREMAINE Avenue
1043 West Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1315 sqft
THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED ALL NEW AND READY TO BECOME YOUR DREAM GREAT AWAY HOME. OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH POOL (PRIVATE) IN A GREAT AREA OF GILBERT OFF COOPER AND GUADALUPE.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2560 E CAROB Drive
2560 East Carob Drive, Gilbert, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
4305 sqft
SPACIOUS, LUXURIOUS, STUNNING, fully furnished home in a quiet, highly desirable, family oriented neighborhood in Southeast Gilbert. Perfect for a relaxing vacation, a corporate relocation, or for a family just in between residences for a few months.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
240 W JUNIPER Avenue
240 West Juniper Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1908 sqft
UTILITIES (Water/sewer/trash and Electricity covered in rent up to $200 cap) and WiFi are included in this unit! This rare, fully furnished 4 bedroom/3 bathroom, end unit Gilbert condo is in a highly desirable location that is a stone's throw away

June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gilbert rents declined significantly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,237 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,541 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,541 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.9% rise in Gilbert.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

