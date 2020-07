Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool shuffle board e-payments bike storage garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed carport online portal

Cambria Apartments in Gilbert, AZ, goes beyond average apartment living. It starts with attention to detail in many of our newly renovated homes – including upgraded silver appliances, refreshed counter tops, and hardwood-style flooring that feel luxurious and inviting each time you encounter them. Rare details like built-in wine racks, inlaid desks, and wood-burning fireplaces add to the appeal of each space. In select floor plans, you’ll have the option for single or dual car direct access garage makes your space feel like home by keeping you and your most prized possession out of the heat and the sun.



Close to charming downtown Gilbert, AZ, and the vibrant Heritage District, you’ll enjoy a quieter lifestyle complemented by weeknight dinners in town, the occasional shuffleboard game in our social lounge, and regular workouts at our newly refreshed on-site fitness center. Relaxing at one of our two resort-style pools gives you more than one escape from the Arizona heat.



