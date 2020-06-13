Apartment List
/
AZ
/
gilbert
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Park Meadow
125 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
1200 sqft
Energy-efficient homes blend first-class amenities with contemporary interiors. Located close to downtown Gilbert and Highway 60. Units have air conditioning and extra storage. Fitness center, swimming pool and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
The Islands
26 Units Available
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1090 sqft
Less than 7 miles from downtown Gilbert. One- to two-bedroom units come with walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Val Vista Lakes
7 Units Available
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1330 sqft
A beautiful lakefront property within the desirable master-planned community of Val Vista Lakes, we offer easy access to Interstate 60, an A-rated school district, fine dining, excellent shopping, great parks and nature preserves.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
$
Lakewood
4 Units Available
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1691 sqft
Get swept away by the charm of Gilbert, AZ in a single-family detached rental home at BB Living at Higley Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
41 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,661
1319 sqft
A lovely building offering an array of pet-friendly apartments. Perks include patios/balconies, air conditioning, a garage, a playground, a pool, bike storage, a 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
31 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1294 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
32 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1416 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with good access to shops and schools. Modern interiors, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans and 9-foot ceilings. Fitness center, sports courts, internet cafe, gated community. Short drive to AZ-60.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
$
Heritage District
8 Units Available
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1425 sqft
Great location, close to the Pinal County Historical Museum and the City of Coolidge Municipal Airport. Residents live in units with nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and expansive windows. Community has gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1288 sqft
Comfortable kitchen with all appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and extra storage space. Pet friendly, carport, business center and conference room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
34 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
28 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1354 sqft
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
30 Units Available
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,794
1307 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with 1-3 baths. Community is green friendly and features a pool, fitness center, air conditioner, washer/dryer, and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3971 East Redfield Court
3971 East Redfield Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1273 sqft
Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60/Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Interior Features Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Patio Exit, Perfect

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
3789 East Fruitvale Avenue
3789 East Fruitvale Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
Gorgeous Gilbert home in highly desirable Coronado Ranch. Stunning kitchen boasts 42'' cherry cabinets, granite countertops, travertine and marble backsplash, huge island/breakfast bar.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
4489 East Wyatt Way
4489 East Wyatt Way, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2105 sqft
Fantastic corner lot home in The Knolls in Power Ranch. Next to additional parking and set on a huge common area park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Ray Ranch
1 Unit Available
3882 East Kent Avenue
3882 East Kent Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1357 sqft
No pets please.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
150 East Catclaw Street
150 East Catclaw Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath in Gilbert! Spacious and open. Immaculate condition with fresh paint, clean carpet, and tile in all the right places.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1455 East Lexington Avenue
1455 E Lexington Ave, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2417 sqft
Gorgeous home in Gilbert's Brighton neighborhood. Nicely upgraded single story 3 bedroom, 3 baths plus a den. Spacious open floorplan. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double oven.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Ashland Ranch
1 Unit Available
1234 East Ivanhoe Court
1234 East Ivanhoe Court, Gilbert, AZ
This beautiful and spacious home is nestled in the community of Ashland Ranch and offers neutral color, carpet and tile flooring throughout the home.

June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gilbert rents declined significantly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,237 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,541 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,541 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.9% rise in Gilbert.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGilbert 3 BedroomsGilbert Accessible ApartmentsGilbert Apartments under $1,000Gilbert Apartments under $1,100Gilbert Apartments under $900
    Gilbert Apartments with BalconyGilbert Apartments with GarageGilbert Apartments with GymGilbert Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGilbert Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGilbert Apartments with ParkingGilbert Apartments with Pool
    Gilbert Apartments with Washer-DryerGilbert Cheap PlacesGilbert Dog Friendly ApartmentsGilbert Furnished ApartmentsGilbert Luxury PlacesGilbert Pet Friendly PlacesGilbert Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
    Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
    Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Val Vista LakesThe Islands
    Heritage District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College